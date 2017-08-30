Women in Jazz

This season, we highlight and celebrate women’s contributions to jazz as instrumentalists, singers, and composers. Series tickets $89. Tickets to Individual Shows On Sale August 14, if available.

An Evening with Diane Schuur

Diane Schuur in RedSeptember 9

Long regarded as one of contemporary jazz’s leading vocalists, and Washington’s “First Lady of Jazz,” two-time Grammy winner Diane Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. Born in Tacoma, Schuur was blind from birth but was gifted with perfect pitch and initially taught herself piano by ear. Nicknamed “Deedles” as a child, she grew up surrounded by the world of jazz embraced by both of her parents. With a distinguished recording career that spans three decades, Schuur’s music has explored almost every corner of the 20th-century musical landscape, including collaborations with the Count Basie Orchestra, Barry Manilow, B.B. King, and Ray Charles. This is a homecoming of sorts for Schuur, who recorded her first album on Vashon back in 1982.

An Evening with Diane Schuur: All tickets $55.

Gail Pettis, and Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra shows:

VCA Member: $18

Senior: $20

General: $22