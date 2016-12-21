Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night.

This year, Vashon Events is opening the event up to allow audience members to donate money to any nonprofit organization they choose by specifying the name of the nonprofit on envelopes that will be distributed. This way, all the nonprofits on the island can join in the fun, and benefit from the extraordinary night of song and community.

The event is produced by Pete Welch and Allison Shirk of Vashon Events with Allison emceeing the night. Musicians who want to participate should sign up via the online form at http://www.vashonevents.com/ve-specialevents/. Singers must arrange their own accompaniment and musicians are asked to limit their performance to only one song as the lead singer.

Some of the musicians signed up so far are: Jessika Satori, Kristin Chambers, Kevin Pottinger, Allison Shirk, Gus & Camille Reeves, Adrienne Selvy Mildon, Amy Cole, Daryl Redeker, Scott Carness, Wes Peterson, Jamie Riley, Chuck & Jess van Norman, John Van Amerongen, Dona Munday, Michael Shapiro, Mary Litchfield Tuel, Chuck Roehm, Lauri Hennessey, Christine Goering, Kat Eggleston, Rebekah Kuzma, Joseph Panzetta, Kevin Joyce, Ainslie MacLeod, Christine Love-MacLeod, Michael Whitmore, Barry Cooper, Bob Krinsky, Loren Sinner, Kiki Means, Martin Feveyear, Sarah Howard, Harmonie Chapman, Jenn Schmidt, Jason Dean, Maya Battisti and more!

Songs picked so far:

12 Days of Christmas

18-Wheelin’ Santa

1913 Massacre

2000 Miles

A Christmas Carol

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Bow and Be Simple

Christmas in Prison

From A Burning Building (Angel Song)

Frozen Heart

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Happy X-mas (War Is Over)(John Lennon)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve

Little Drummer Boy (Bowie/Crosby version)

River (Joni Mitchell)

Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer

Santa Baby

Sleigh Ride/Merry Christmas Darling medley

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)

The First Noel

There’s Still My Joy/Joy To The World Medley

What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve

White Christmas

Friday, December 23rd, 8pm

Will Sing For Vashon

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-ages ‘til 11pm, 21+ after that

By Donation