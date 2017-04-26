Writer / Director Robin Swicord (Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Memoirs of a Geisha, Matilda) has graciously offered to let us screen her new film “Wakefield” before its LA and NY premieres on May 19th. 100% of the proceeds will go to Vashon Community Care! Robin will do a Q&A after the show.

A man’s (Bryan Cranston) nervous breakdown causes him to leave his wife (Jennifer Garner) and live in his attic for several months.

Tickets are $12 for Generals and $10 for seniors. They can be bought online www.Vashontheatre.com Direct https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/1199?siteToken=S8xWxG1eukyLNjwXQ... 3D

Or at the Vashon Theatre Box Office, during our evening hours.

Director: Robin Swicord

Writer: Robin Swicord

Stars: Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner, Beverly D’Angelo.

Thursday, May 4th 2017, 7:00pm

Vashon Theatre 17723 Vashon HWY SW