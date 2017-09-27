VYFS Launches Comunidad, a Community-Based, Bilingual Case Management Program

Vashon Youth & Family Services (VYFS) is pleased to announce Comunidad, VYFS’ new bilingual, bi-cultural case management service. Case management offers assistance to individuals and families seeking to overcome challenges that impact their ability to meet their own goals. The program will focus on accessing basic needs, including employment skills, financial support, food, shelter, and other resources available on and off Island. This program will be staffed by two case managers, one of whom is bilingual, English/Spanish.

VYFS mental health counselors currently offer case management services to their enrolled clients. Comunidad offers these services to all Islanders, regardless of whether they participate in any other clinical service at the agency. The program is also available to all, regardless of insurance coverage.

Comunidad Case Management launches on September 11th. Megan Fitzgerald, whose past work has focused on serving homeless and emotionally distressed youth in Costa Rica and the United States, will be the Case Manager for families and youth. Debbie Rieschl, who has been with VYFS since 2008 and has worked in case management for much of her career, will be the Case Manager for adults. To sign up for services please call the VYFS Main Office at 206-463-5511. Visit vyfs.org for more information.