VYFS Family Place Expanded Hours, Resources and Fall Parenting Classes

There are exciting new programs for parents and young children at the Vashon Youth & Family Services Family Place this fall! The new schedule includes several innovative parenting classes, a book group, and expanded hours to better meet the needs of working families.

Now located on the lower level of the Le Ouistiti building, 9822 SW Gorsuch Rd., the VYFS Family Place is extending its Open Play hours to include Saturdays. “Based on the feedback we’ve received from parents, Open Play is a great Island resource, and Saturday hours will make it available to many more families, including working parents,” said Christine Wood, Director of the Family Place. “Open Play is a time when parents can drop-in with their children, connect with other parents, and learn about available Family Place resources.” Open Play is held in the Family Place playroom, where children age birth to 5 can use a variety of climbing and interactive toys. Open Play Saturday hours are from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. The program is free with a Family Place Membership. Non-member cost is on a sliding fee scale from $6-$12 per visit. Visit vyfs.org/familyplace for information about membership costs, and the full Family Place calendar.

Other new Parent Education offerings and resources for fall include:

Kids and Tech: Parenting Tips for the Digital Age – this one evening class is designed for parents from 1-10 years old and addresses questions and concerns raised by media exposure. The class is Wednesday September 27th from 6:00pm -8:00pm. No registration necessary. Topics include:

• Rules and rituals that promote family connectedness

• Resources and tools to buffer potential harm

• What conditions support a child to mature and how does media affect this?

• How do we know what our kids are ready for regarding screen time and content?

Discipline That Doesn’t Divide: Fostering Cooperation and Connection – Wed. Oct. 4th from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm. This class, also for parents from 1-10 year olds, helps parents:

• Navigate tears, tantrums and opposition

• Avoid power struggles

• Cultivate true maturity and caring in your child

• Understand the science of attachment

Book Group - Rest, Play, Grow: Making Sense of Preschoolers (Or Anyone Who Acts Like One). This parenting book group offers a road map to making sense of young children and what every toddler, preschooler, and kindergartner wishes we understood about them. Baffling and beloved, with the capacity to go from joy to frustration in seconds, young children are some of the most misunderstood people on the planet. The book group runs Wednesdays from 6:00 pm-8:00pm, from Oct. 11th – Nov. 15th. Come meet with other parents to share the insights, questions and experiences that this book details.

Community Exchange - In addition to new classes, The Family Place Family Place now has an entire room devoted to a Community Exchange. This is a space for families to give and receive gently used items, such as baby/toddler clothing (0-5T), toys, baby carriers, maternity clothes, nursing/pumping/feeding supplies, kid’s books, a parenting lending library, and more. The exchange is free and available for everyone in the community.

To learn more about The Family Place classes and resources, to register, and to see the sliding fee scale for all classes, visit vyfs.org/fp-programs.