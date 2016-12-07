VCA Center for Dance Nutcracker Ballet

Winter at VCA means it’s almost time for The Nutcracker! To match the beautiful new theater, VCA Center for Dance is creating brand new props, flats and a backdrop. We’ll even have a new tree!

All the new sets and props are being designed and created by Robert Wright and his daughter, Julianna Wright (who will also perform). Everyone involved is very excited to kick off our first Nutcracker in the professional performance space with a whole new look.

Also in this year’s production, there will be some fun additions to the choreography! Look for your favorite sugarplum fairies, dancing mice, toy soldiers, the mouse king, the nutcracker prince and all the rest of the gang from the Land of the Sweets.

Nutcracker Ballet

VCA Center for Dance presents Nutcracker Ballet

CHILDREN’S ABBREVIATED MATINEE

Friday, December 16, 1 pm

All admission: $5

FULL PERFORMANCE

Friday, December 16, 7 pm

Saturday, December 17, 1 pm & 7 pm

Sunday, December 18, 1 pm

Katherine L White Hall, VCA

$12 VCA Member, $5 Student, $14 Senior, $16 General

Tickets available in the Katherine L White Hall at VCA, The Heron’s Nest Gallery, by phone 463-5131 or online VashonCenterfortheArts.org