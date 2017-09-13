Vashon Opera Season 9: 3 Events!

For Vashon Opera’s Ninth Season, the company will be presenting 3 events: Lucia di Lammermoor, Tenor Limmie Pulliam in Concert, and The Magic Flute.

The September opera will be Donizetti’s beautiful bel canto drama Lucia di Lammermoor. Lucia is forced by her brother, Edgardo, to marry a man she does not love in order to save her family’s fortune. She is tricked into believing her true love, Enrico, loves her no more. These twists bring forth Lucia’s descent into madness. Donizetti’s composition of the “mad scene” with a soprano and flute in a stunning duet is one of the most glorious moments in opera. This opera is sponsored by Karen Baer and Rick Wallace.

In March, tenor Limmie Pulliam, last seen as Pagliaccio in Vashon Opera’s 2016 production of I Pagliacci, returns to perform a recital with pianist Spencer Myer for an afternoon of opera arias & duets including guest appearances by other Vashon Opera favorites. For this one-time presentation, Limmie’s extraordinary voice is not to be missed.

May of 2018 will bring Mozart’s enchanting opera The Magic Flute. A handsome prince, Tamino, is tasked with saving a princess while a comical birdman, Papageno, seeks his own spouse. The Queen of the Night asks her daughter, the princess Pamina, to kill her father but in the end love conquers all. Darkness is vanquished and through the trials of virtue and charity the loving couple is united. In a double happy ending Papageno finds his Papagena! This delightful comedy will be sung in English.

Season tickets are available at vashonopera.org.

All performances are at the Vashon Center for the Arts.

Lucia di Lammermoor, Donizetti

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:30pm

Tenor Limmie Pulliam in Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:30pm

The Magic Flute, Mozart

Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:30pm

Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2:30pm

$25 - $45 Season Ticket Price

$28 - $48 Individual Ticket Price

Tickets: vashonopera.org