Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra presents Arvo Pärt & Srul Irving Glick

Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra Arvo Pärt & Srul Irving Glick Friday, October 13 @ 7:30PM “To understand your job as a composer is to be able to see God’s beauty everywhere, and I suppose the majority of what my music represents is looking beyond the suffering and evil in the world, and reaching toward the beauty and the oneness of God.” - Srul Irving Glick

The Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra (VMCO) opens the season with two works of deep spirituality. Srul Irving Glick’s Divertimento is sweet, lush, melancholic, and playful, rooted deeply in the music of the synagogue and Jewish folk music.

Divertimento has a delightful romantic feel, invoking thoughts of Dvorak, but seasoned with a large helping of Prokofiev’s playfulness. Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa is starkly different in style but no less evocative of connection to the divine. It is constructed as a concerto for 2 violins, piano, strings, and percussion and is based on Pärt’s famed tintinnabuli style and his deep Orthodox beliefs. The second movement of Tabula Rasa is often referred to as “angel music” and has given great comfort to many. Tabula Rasa is a breathtaking meditation on the divine. Violin soloists – Karin Choo and Dan Brandt

Friday, October 13, 2017

7:30 pm

Katherine L White Hall, VCA