Vashon Island Pet Protectors Online Auction

VIPP hopes you will “Throw Us a Bone” and support our Online Auction presented by Windermere. Vashon Island Pet Protectors is pleased to announce a new venture following the necessary cancellation of the 2017 Fur Ball: an Online Auction full of the wonderful items usually featured at our annual event. Online Auction: November 10th through December 3rd. Auction link: https://vipp.ggo.mobi/

VIPP friends and volunteers have rallied to create this plan to help meet our fundraising goals and preserve the work we do on behalf of our furry friends. VIPP’s online auction will feature hundreds of auction items from extraordinary experiences to original one-of-a-kind art, including pieces from Islanders such as Art Hansen, Pam Ingalls, Jean Emmons, Laurie Bieze, Jeff Hengst, Straycat Woodworks, Joan Fritz, Bill Renner, Margaret Tylczak, Bill Akers, Barbara Reed, Laura Hering and many more.

On behalf of all our furry friends, VIPP invites Vashon to “Throw us a Bone” and support our efforts at this crucial time. Enjoy the artwork at First Friday, bid during the online auction, and donate. A chorus of meows and woofs and more will thank you.

VIPP will hold its first ever Online Auction in place of the Fur Ball event. Auction items that have already been received from donors will be included in our online auction. If you were planning on donating an item to the Fur Ball, we strongly encourage you to continue in your support of VIPP.

VIPP’s Board is working hard to plan for other ways to replace the $100,000 in lost revenue. We continue to explore these alternatives, but wanted to relay the news of the cancellation as quickly as possible to our incredibly hard-working volunteers and loyal VIPP supporters.

Our annual Fur Ball makes up approximately 40 per cent of VIPP’s total annual operating budget. If not replaced, the VIPP programs that have served islanders and dogs and cats for years are in jeopardy, including the following annual expenses:

-More than $130,000 for veterinary bills to support dogs and cats in our care as well as a financial assistance program that has aided over 125 islanders faced with emergency vet bills.

-More than $30,000 to care for relinquished dogs and cats. Last year we took in 70 dogs and cats and provided housing, food and veterinary care for an additional 25 found cats.

-Nearly $5000 for a program that provided low-cost microchipping in 2016 to 120 dogs and cats, enabling a swift return if they get lost. In addition, all dogs and cats that enter VIPP’s system are microchipped.

-Nearly $5000 for a program that provided low-cost spay and neuter for 50 islander-owned pets.

All these efforts, plus lost and found and adoption services, are only possible because of our tireless volunteers and the amazing support of our community, much of which comes through the annual Fur Ball. Just as important, the Fur Ball is a chance for all of us to celebrate VIPP’s successes.

As noted above, the VIPP board, volunteers and our event planners at FortunaLux are working on alternative approaches to ensure VIPP can continue the level of work and service we have provided to islanders for more than 33 years. Please stay tuned and look for additional information about our online auction and more in the coming weeks.

We are grateful for your dedicated support of Vashon Island Pet Protectors.



Sincerely,

Geoff Fletcher, President

Vashon Island Pet Protectors