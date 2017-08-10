Vashon Island Pet Protectors Dog Walk!

Come join us on Saturday, August 26th from 9a.m.-noon for the annual VIPP Dog Walk at Jensen Point! Register on site the day of the event as either an individual or a team participant... make a contribution and stroll around the Burton Loop course, with or without a dog, to support VIPP!

Prizes include:

INDIVIDUAL Category

The highest 3 individual contributors win animal care visits from Joanna Gardiner

TEAM Category

Each member of the highest team contributor wins a nail trimming gift certificate from Wet Whiskers. A team is just you and your friends walking together (10 max per team)...very unofficial!

FREEBIES:

The first 50 walkers receive a swag bag from Pandora’s Box.

The first 25 walkers receive a one hour Vashon Watersports paddle pass.

ALL walkers entered into a raffle to win:

*Vashon Adventures: A ONE DAY Vashon E-Bike rental for 2

*Northwest School of Animal Massage: three one-day workshop passes (FUNdamentals of animal massage), books & DVD’s

*Everyone receives an event photo of you and your dog by Kent Phelan, Island Photographer

*Doggie water stations & treats

Wm Henri Design and Vipp Merchandise items available for purchase

Come join the fun and walk for VIPP!

A heartfelt THANK YOU to Windermere Real Estate...the official Sponsor of the VIPP Dog Walk 2017.

Micro-Chip your pet for $10 now! For a limited time Fair Isle animal clinic and VIPP are running a great special. Get a mico-chip (normally $50) for $10 bucks! Keep your pet safe - it is the best way to be reunited with your pet if they are lost and that is so important, especially during an Island emergency. Call Fair Isle now 463-3607 for a voucher and to make an appointment.

Want a great deal to FIX your DOG? It’s the right thing to do! There is a great special running right now- while cost may vary depending on age and weight VIPP will provide the full cost of a spay or neuter at NW spay neuter in Tacoma or at least $65 at Fair Isle. Contact Randy York at 463-4343 for details!!

Vashon Island Pet Protectors, established in 1984, works each day to improve the quality of life for domestic pets on Vashon Island. This year we are celebrating 32 years of service to the community. Affectionately known Island wide as “VIPP,” Vashon Island Pet Protectors is a no-kill and non-profit 501c3 animal rescue organization run by compassionate and dedicated volunteers. Our primary objective is to make sure there are no homeless pets on the Island. We accomplish this by running an efficient lost and found operation and find new homes for relinquished dogs and cats. In an effort to prepare for Island wide emergencies, we have started a new micro-chipping program. All animals that we adopt out are micro-chipped, spayed or neutered, and are current on their vaccinations.