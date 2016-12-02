Vashon Energy Catches Fire

Three Vashon Energy employees were injured in a fire that destroyed the building where the business is located. The fire broke out around 12:20pm. Both propane delivery trucks were moved away from the building. Several small propane tanks were heard exploding behind the building. Vashon Fire and Rescue was able to prevent the fire spreading to the main propane storage tank next to the building.

Vashon Highway is closed from Cemetery road to 204th while the scene is secured and cleaned up.

Vashon Energy said there would be no disruption to home or business propane deliveries.