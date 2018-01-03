Vashon Audubon Program

Vashon Maury Island Audubon Society presents Maria Mudd Ruth and her two recent books on Thursday, January 11th at 7 pm. Event is free and open to the public.

Curious about clouds? Mystified by Marbled Murrelets? How do you begin to learn about something you know nothing about? Olympia natural-history author Maria Mudd Ruth will discuss her latest books, A Sideways Look at Clouds (2017) and Rare Bird: Pursuing the Mystery of the Marbled Murrelet (2013) and the role of curiosity and “sideways” perspectives in understanding the natural wonders around us. The program will feature a selection of slides featuring stunning Pacific Northwest clouds and elusive marbled murrelets, and an update on murrelet conservation in Washington.

Books sales and signing will be available before and after the presentation.

Maria’s range of subjects reflects her “interest in restoring our awe in the natural world. She is a member of the Black Hills Audubon Society Conservation Committee, an active advocate for marbled murrelet conservation, a volunteer pigeon guillemot surveyor, a supporter of Olympia city parks, and a United Way reading buddy, along with other involvements.

The event is cosponsored by Vashon Land Trust and Vashon Nature Center.