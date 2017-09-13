If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show in June, you know you’ll want to be there again as the group returns for another evening of Rock ‘n Roll love.

Known for their energetic performance style, lush vocal harmonies and non-stop boogie – the group will present a set honed over two years of playing at the Bike, including classics by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton and our very own Daryl Redeker.

Van Redeker Band shows have become community events, with the dancing spilling out onto the street. Daryl, Sara, Sam and Dodd invite you to join them for another night of fun at our beloved Red Bike.

Come party with The Van Redeker Band – grooving harder than ever before.

Friday, September 15th, 8:30pm

The Van Redeker Band

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!