Thanksgiving Feast And After

On Thanksgiving Day eleven to fourteen family members--counting heads is like trying to count a flock of chickens--will gather around my dining table to feast on smoked turkey, cranberry relish and whatever dishes the others contribute. Not everyone in our large and growing family can make it on T-Day, so there will be another smaller group for dinner on the next day. They will enjoy Turkey Tetrazzini, my favorite dish to make with meat salvaged from the turkey carcass. At least that is the plan at the moment.

Every Thanksgiving, and every Christmas dinner, daughter Suzanna Leigh insists that I make fresh cranberry-orange relish, and make it an extra batch-big batch so there will be some for her to take home. Here’s the recipe for eight to ten servings. It’s simple and can be made a day or two ahead and refrigerated. I’ll double the recipe for our many diners.

Cranberry-Orange Relish

Makes about 2 cups

1 package 1 lb.) fresh cranberries

1 orange, peeled, diced, seeds removed

½ cup honey or to taste

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon salt

Sort and wash cranberries. Grind in food processor or blender until. Put the diced orange in, Add the cloves and salt. Pulse to combine. Drizzle the honey in while you run the processor, stopping occasionally to taste. When the flavor satisfies your taste buds, stop.

The relatives who come to our Friday Thanksgiving-observed dinner may get this casserole:

Turkey Tetrazzini

Serves 8 to 10

The Meat:

2 cups diced cooked turkey meat

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon olive or coconut oil

1 clove garlic, sliced optional)

3 Tablespoons cabernet sauvignon or other white wine

Heat the butter and oil in a skillet or heavy-bottomed saucepan. Sautee the mushrooms. Push them to one side of the pan and add the garlic. Fry it just to golden color. Add the meat, stir and reserve.

Sauce:

3 Tablespoons butter

1 Tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken broth or broth made with parts of the turkey carcass

1 teaspoon dried tarragon

1 cup heavy cream (not sour cream)

In a skillet, melt the butter, stir in the flour. Stir-cook until this mixture becomes cream colored. Heat the broth and add it gradually while stirring. Add the tarragon and cream.

The Topping:

½ cup slivered almonds

or freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To assemble and bake:

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Add half the sauce to the turkey meat. Add the rest of the sauce to:

½ lb. spaghetti or fettucini, cooked in salted water.

Place the sauced pasta in a large casserole. Add the sauced turkey meat. Top with the almonds or Parmesan. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Serve hot.