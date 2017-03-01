St. John Vianney Catholic Church is presenting a Lenten concert of sacred music, March 4, 2017 at 7:00PM, at the church: “Tenebrae: Prayer in Song”.

The Season of Lent is an important period in the yearly calendar of the Church, a time of spiritual renewal through prayer, fasting and good works set amid the first green buds and yellow daffodils of early spring. A fresh start and new life are ours, should we want it.

A Tenebrae Service is a liturgy of divine readings and prayer. In Latin, tenebrae means “darkness”. During a Tenebrae service, there are a series of readings and songs, while a set of candles are successively extinguished one at a time, until complete darkness is obtained. At Easter, that light returns.

For this sacred concert, the pieces have been chosen with care . They include excerpts from a 20th-century Tenebrae Service by the Argentinian composer Golijov, as well as other beautiful and prayerful works from the very early baroque and late Classic/Romantic periods—Hildegard Von Bingen, Tartini, Bach, Faure, Saint-Saens, Gorecki, Previn.

Jennifer Krikawa has assembled a stellar group of singers and musicians for this sacred concert. Those familiar with Vashon Opera productions may recognize Jennifer, as well as Julia Benzinger, Holly Boaz, and Rebekah Kuzma, with Karin Choo leading a string quintet comprised of Karin, Dan Brandt, Mary Manning, Doug Davis and Patrick Christie. Regular St. John Vianney musicians Charles Lovekin, Michelle Casad and Kevin Pottinger will provide keyboard accompaniment.

Last year, at roughly the same time of year, this same group performed Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater in its entirety. It was a powerful and moving meditation on Christ crucified, Pergolesi’s master work.

Folks who join us this year will be in for another special evening of musical artistry and powerful yet contemplative musical prayers. The pieces in “Tenebrae: Prayer in Song” will allow listeners to experience for themselves the music that moves the heart, and deepens the experience of prayer. The concert is so titled to reflect the idea that joins the individual compositions and the final work together: beautiful, powerful prayer.

Please join us for this special evening of beautiful songs performed by exquisite artists. All are welcome.

Saturday, March 4 7pm. Suggested donation $15.