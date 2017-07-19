For one day only, the Vashon Maury Island Heritage Association brings The Virginia V back to her home shorelines. The Virginia V is the last operational Puget Sound Mosquito Fleet steamer. She was once part of the Mosquito Fleet that served Vashon’s 32 steamer docks from the 1880s to the 1930s. This was a time when water transportation was easier than land transportation because thick forests blanketed the island made for difficult and slow over-land transportation.

Sunday Aug 27th, this historic ship returns for a single, narrated circumnavigation cruise around Vashon and Maury islands. Come aboard and see the last reciprocating steam engine still operating in North America in action. Travel back in time with narrated shoreline interpretation by island historian, Bruce Haulman and Vashon Nature Center’s Maria Metler. What all those pilings in Tramp Harbor are about. See the light house from the water, rather than the other way around? Do you know where Clam Cove or where Aquarium are? Or, where native’s called ‘sleeping mats’? Join us!

Boarding begins at half past noon at the North end ferry dock, passenger only slip. The vessel departs at 1:00pm and returns to dock at 5:00pm. Tickets are $120.00 VMI Heritage Association Members receive a 10% discount. Catered lunch provided by On Safari Foods. Jessica DeWire will host an onboard cash bar. Narrated shoreline interpretation by island historian, Bruce Haulman and Vashon Nature Center’s Maria Metler. Parking assistance will be provided with prior arrangement. Purchase tickets and find more information online at vashonheritage.org, by emailing museumevents@vashonheritage.org, over the phone, or in person at the Heritage Museum or Vashon Bookshop.

Thank you to our generous sponsors for making this event possible: 4Culture, IGA, Island Escrow, John L. Scott.

Take a Ride on the Virginia V

An Afternoon Circumnavigation Cruise brought to you by Vashon Maury Island Heritage Association.

Sunday August 27th

Vashon North end Ferry Terminal

Passenger Only Slip

Boarding 12:30 - 12:55

Vessel departs at 1:00pm

Returning to dock at 5:00pm