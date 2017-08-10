The Sugar Shack Hosts Summer Lawn Concert

The Sugar Shack will host the Austin, Texas folk pop duo, Beth//James, for a free summer lawn concert on Thursday evening, August 10th in Town Center. The show begins at 7:00 pm. Islanders are invited to bring a picnic blanket, set up early and enjoy tasty, smoked BBQ and cold drinks offered by The Sugar Shack.

Beth // James is promoting “All in the Life,” a new release the Austin American-Statesman labeled a “Standout EPs” for 2017. The recording is the product of two award-winning musicians, Jordan Burchill and Mikaela Kahn. Their original songs and razor sharp musicianship pick up where the group Civil Wars left off. Tackling love, their adopted hometown of Austin, and more, All in Life is simultaneously unexpected and familiar, infused with what Paste Magazine calls “a shimmering mix of modern folk, mindful pop, and Americana charm.”

Beth//James’ Burchill has played guitar for Ndambi and Avant, and Brannen Temple. Mikaela Kahn has toured as a vocalist with Ben Folds and Chrisette Michele. The duo were finalists in NewSong’s national LEAF 2016 Singer-Songwriter Competition, finalists in the Best Duo/Group category of the International Acoustic Music Awards 2016, and won top honors in the 2016 Indie International Songwriting Competition. Beth // James played at last year’s Strawberry Festival and are thrilled to return to Vashon. For more info: www.bethjamesband.com

Admission to the summer lawn concert is free. Text Hedy to see The Sugar Shack’s summer lawn concert menu at 206-463-3782.

The Sugar Shack is the yellow wooden house across from the IGA at 17636 100th Ave SW. Beth // James will perform on the shaded lawn behind the building.