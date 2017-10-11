Costumes encouraged at our “Spooktacular” Halloween Party Bingo. Outrageously attired Aunt Betty will caterwaul to the rest of the party goers at the Senior Center on Saturday, October 21st.

$20 (Center members $15) includes 10 Bingo games with a chance to win $25 per game. Snacks will be available for purchase as well as beer, wine and appropriately themed Jell-O shots. Purchase tickets at the Senior Center on Bank Road M, T, W and F between 9 am and 3 pm.

Doors open at 6pm, games begin at 7pm. Buy multiple tickets, call your friends and make it a party night but do book early because last month we sold out completely.

Come and support the Senior Center’s fundraising efforts and get your Bingo fix as well.

Spooktacular Halloween Bingo!

Eat, Drink and be Scary!

The Senior Center

Saturday, October 21st, 7pm