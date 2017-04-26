Vashon Island Chorale concerts feature world premiere of “Song of Songs” by Abraham Kaplan.

Under the direction of Dr. Gary D. Cannon, the Chorale presents concerts this weekend at Vashon Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30pm with pre-concert lecture at 6:45 and on Sunday April 30 at 3pm with pre-concert lecture at 2:15.

Abraham Kaplan of Mercer Island composed “The Song of Songs, which is Solomon’s” in 2013. The light-hearted text alternates between English and the original Hebrew, with the men’s and women’s choruses sometimes singing in bilingual dialogue.

Also on the concert program is Franz Joseph Haydn’s famous and beloved “Lord Nelson Mass” written in 1798. It is often linked to the victory of Lord Nelson over Napoleon and with its militaristic tone reflects the composer’s worries for a war-ravaged Europe.

Vashon’s favorite orchestra players and some off-Island guests join the chorale for both works. Soloists Jennifer Krikawa, soprano, Katherine Weld, alto, Gabriel Gargari, tenor and Andrew Krikawa, are featured in the Haydn piece. Jennifer Krikawa also sings with the Chorale in “Song of Songs”.

Composer Kaplan will be in attendance for both performances.

Tickets are being sold online at vashoncenterforthearts.org, at the VCA ticket desk in the lobby and at the door, if still available at concert time.

Prices: $20 general, $18 VCA members, $15 senior, $5 youth (16 and under).