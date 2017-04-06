Some’tet is a band that’s been filling Island venues and islanders’ hearts for three years, leading them to be Some’tet- one of the most popular performing groups around.

The band includes Michael Whitmore on nylon strings, Barry Cooper on trumpet/flugelhorn, Dianne Krouse on sax/clarinet, Patrick Christie on upright bass, Dodd Johnson on percussion and jazz vocalist Christine Goering.

Their music is both composed and improvised. The overall sound is mellow, almost west coast cool, with moments of intense invention. Add a dollop of American primitivism, clusters of neo bossa nova rhythms, and some very soulful vocals — think 60’s era jazz meets KEXP dancing in Rio de Janeiro, with a whiskey & soda in hand while your Nana caters the gig under a yellow hoodoo moon.

Friday, April 7th, 8:30pm

Some’tet

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that

Free cover!