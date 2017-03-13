Slimming, Anti-diabetic Low-carb Meals

You can pretty much rely on salads to be low in carbohydrates unless like, my sister diabetic sister Gail used to, you think a fruit salad is not complete without a handful of mini-marshmallows. Note that marshmallows and other candies contain lots of sugar, the ingredient that the Glycemic Index puts at the top of their list of baddies, with its carbohydrate rated 100 percent. In other words, that’s all it contains. Eat sugar and any pains you’ve been having feel worse.

You can find the Glycemic Index on the internet, or in the book New Glucose Revolution co-written by a nutritionist-dietician , a Ph.D., an M.D./Ph.D, and an M.D. High carbohydrate foods are desserts like cake, cookies, cherry pie and other pies, noodles, white rice, parsnips and sweet potatoes and other potatoes, sweet beverages. Potatoes are not too bad, They contain resistant carbs, which means they take longer to digest, hence you don’t get the swift surge of energy followed by a plunge to less energy than you had before you ate those cookies or that candy bar.

Low carb foods begin with greens: lettuce, chard, spinach, kale, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, bell peppers and hot peppers, and avocados. High protein foods belong in each meal: eggs, beef, pork, bison, chicken, game hens, turkey, fish, shrimp, lobster, clams, oysters.

Legumes contain both protein and carbs. Tonight’s main dish, for instance had black beans as well as chicken, combined with celery, onion, carrots, and herbs cumin, marjoram, tarragon, and garlic served on or alongside small helpings of steamed brown rice. As a salad, we had washed, torn lettuce topped with diced apple and dressed with a few splashed of ranch style salad dressing. An important item in the diet to prevent, manage or overcome diabetes is a salad of lettuce and other low-carb vegetables, to be eaten at lunch and at dinner.



SHRIMP & RICE

4 servings

2/3 cup brown rice

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 scant teaspoon dried Italian mixed herbs

½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger root (not peeled)

2 dashes red pepper flakes

2 green onions, washed and slant-sliced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¾ teaspoon salt or to taste

1 ½ pounds peeled, cooked shrimp or prawns

Cook the rice in the chicken broth. If using a rice cooker, allow 45 minutes for cooking. Add the garlic, ginger, herbs, red pepper flakes, green onions if using, lemon juice and salt to taste. Re-cover. Cook 5 minutes. Add shrimp. Stir. Reduce heat. Cook 2 minutes to heat the shrimp.

Each serving contains 10.9 grams carbohydrate and 32.2 grams protein, also 327.3 mg. Potassium.

This recipe was inspired by and adapted from one in the book The Healing Kitchen by Stephen Sinatra and Jim Healthy, with recipes by Rebecca Bent. I recommend it whatever your condition.