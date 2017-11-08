Debra Heesch, Snapdragon, Sue Carette & Vashon Theatre Present:

Shook Twins return to the island November 15th at the Vashon Theatre to play an intimate DUO set at a fundraiser for Puerto Rico! Special Guest Islander Sarah Christine will be starting out the show. Funds raised will be sent directly to the island by the National Boricua Human Rights Network (NBHRN), an organization composed of Puerto Ricans in the US and their supporters that educates and mobilizes the Puerto Rican community, the broader Latin American community and other people of conscience regarding issues of justice, peace and human rights.

http://boricuahumanrights.org if you are unable to attend and would like to donate, please contact DebraHeesch@gmail.com or Megan Hastings at Snapdragon. Thank you to sponsors the Hardware Store Restaurant, Puget Sound Energy, Bandstand Music and Sound Strategic for supporting this fundraising effort.

Tickets available at the Vashon Theatre Box Office or online here: https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/1637?siteToken=S8xWxG1eukyLNjwXQXDLbA%3D%3D

$50 VIP ticket includes pre-reception with appetizers/beverages at Snapdragon from 5:30pm - 6:30pm and seats in the first 6 rows. Shook Twins will stop by for a meet & greet.

$20 Advance General Admission

$25 day of show at the door, General Admission

Doors open at 6:30pn / Show starts at 7pm.

Born and raised in Sandpoint, Idaho, Shook Twins are an Indie folk-pop band hailing from Portland, Oregon. Identical twins, Katelyn and Laurie are the main songwriters, but they also back up their band member Niko Slice (electric guitar, mandolin and vocals) adding his uniquely compelling songs to the mix. Barra Brown is on Drums, vocals and Drum Pad, and Josh Simon is on Bass, vocals, Electric guitar, and synth. Central to Shook Twins’ sound is their wide range of instrumentation: banjo, acoustic and electric guitars, electric bass, mandolin, electronic drums, face drum (beat-box), glockenspiel, ukulele, banjo-head drumming and their signature Golden Egg. Beautiful twin harmonies, layered upon acoustic and electric instrumentation, coupled with Laurie’s inventive use of percussive and ambient vocal loops, and Katelyn’s re-purposed telephone microphone, set their sound apart, creating a unique and eccentric blend of folk, roots, groove and soul.

