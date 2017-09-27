Over the course of the last 15 years, Rocky Votolato has produced some of the most powerful music to come out of Seattle, an impressive canon anchored by earnest, lyrical songwriting, and delivered in a unique indie-folk-punk style that has evolved out of the Pacific Northwest music scene he was raised in. He has matured over the course of eight increasingly accomplished solo albums, and writes songs that seem to have been scratched into a boxcar wall by a worn-out and lonesome ghost.

*Living Room Shows are private shows hosted by fans in spaces such as, living rooms, basements, lofts, recording studios, yoga studios, bike shops, screen printing shops, clothing stores, coffee shops, cafes, churches, etc. For each show we try to find the best space based on the acoustics of the room, proximity to parking and public transportation, restroom access, available seating, and when possible ADA accessibility. We’re trying to create intimate shows that will be a positive and memorable experience for guests and artists.

Rocky Votolato Living Room Show*

Sunday, October 1st @ 8pm

Get tickets at:

https://undertowshows.com/collections/rocky-votolato/products/vashon-wa-october-1