Re-Entry: Life After Incarceration, will take place, Sunday, September 24th, 4- 6 pm, at the Land Trust Building, Bank Road, Vashon. Doors open at 3:45. Admission by donation, $10-$20/person suggested. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Speakers Thrett Athrettis, Jessica Means, Shaun Worthy, and Karen Dhaliwal are members of Community Partnership for Transition Services (CPTS) Reinventing Reentry team, which seeks to empower formerly incarcerated men and women as they face the challenges of re-entry. By sharing their stories and the work they are doing, they will offer both personal and professional perspectives on what needs to be done (by each of us) to interrupt systemic racism as well as to support employment, housing, education and entrepreneurial opportunities for people having served time.

Bring your questions, curiosity, and commitment to make a difference. Bring your friends, colleagues, and family. Bring your passion for social and racial justice.

“History is not just stuff that happens by accident. We are the products of history that our ancestors chose, if we’re white. If we are black, we are the products of the history that our ancestors most likely did not choose. Yet here we are all together, the products of that set of choices. And we have to understand that in order to escape from it.” — Kevin Gannon, 13th

This collaboration is part of an ongoing commitment to acknowledge and address systemic and individual racism on Vashon and beyond. It emerged from outrage over the murders of innumerable people-of-color nationwide, ongoing racist events locally, and confusion about the role white people must play in advocating for racial and social equity.

Unable to attend? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Sustainable Vashon, to cover event costs: www.sustainablevashon.org/index.php/contribute or via check: Sustainable Vashon, P.O. Box 2654, Vashon, WA 98070.