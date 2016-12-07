Pain-safe Foods And Pain Triggers

Nobody wants to have to cope with pain in December with all there is to do to get ready for Christmas, or at any other time, really. Two herbal remedies will take the edge off it: ginger and devil’s claw. Just stir ½ teaspoon of powdered ginger into a cup of herb tea or green tea and sip it. Or cut a slice from fresh ginger root, sliver it and chew the slivers slowly one by one until the pain goes away or at least slacks off. Devil’s claw comes in capsules. If Minglement doesn’t have it, www.swansonvitamins has it in their herb section.

Also, all painful conditions can be lessened, banished or made worse by your choice of foods. Below are some common triggers to avoid if your body hurts without having had any injury: You probably already know the symptoms and will nod your head when you come to the food on this list that causes you trouble.

Dairy products. What gives you trouble may not be the lactose in milk. Many people lack the enzymes to digest its proteins, casein and albumin. Try yogurt instead. Its lactobacilli will have already digested the proteins. You get the benefit of the calcium. Almond milk spiked with extra calcium supplies that need, but has little protein. You will need to get extra magnesium and protein from other sources if you choose to pour almond milk on your cereal.

Some other pain triggers:

Chocolate. Some people get headaches if they eat too much of it.

Eggs. Again, the protein is indigestible to some people. Can cause evil-smelling belches.

Citrus fruits. Their acidity can cause rashes.

Meat: beef, pork, chicken, turkey, fish, etc.

Seafood: shrimp, crab, lobster. Oysters, clams

Wheat: What’s grown as wheat in America bears little resemblance to the wheat in the psomi mavro (wholewheat bread) we safely enjoyed in Crete and the white bread baguettes in France. American wheat has been GMO for decades.

If you have migraines, two suggestions: 1. Give up gluten-containing grains--wheat, rye, barley. 2. Eat safe grains: Rice, millet, and quinoa, teff, etc.. Swap wheat products in your diet for those safe grains.

You may have to switch to a vegan diet, But if you’ve ever had chicken pox that won’t work either.

I tried that and got shingles. The first time it happened, I thought it a coincidence; the second time, I saw the connection. A little research confirmed that. My body, conceived, gestated, and raised by meat-eating parents, requires at least some meat.

Other common headache triggers for susceptible people, but not all of them will bother every susceptible person: Dairy products, chocolate, eggs, citrus fruits meat (see above), wheat, nuts and peanuts, tomatoes, white potatoes, eggplant, onions, corn, apples, peaches (maybe), bananas.

Pain-safe foods:

Brown rice (maybe), white rice

Cooked or dried cherries, cranberries, prunes.

Cooked green or orange vegetables: artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, chard, collards, lettuce, spinach, string beans,summer or winter squash, sweet potatoes, taro (as poi).

Water, plain or carbonated. Not other beverages; even herb tea can be a trigger for some people.

Condiments: salt, maple syrup, and vanilla.

Bon appetite et bon sante.

P.S. Sugar makes any pain feel worse. Avoid it.