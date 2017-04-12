Open Space presents Lady Rizo

Chanteuse superstar Lady Rizo delivers a deeply personal musical eulogy unpacking the feelings for the country she was born in, cut with her trademark humor, wit and soaring voice in RED, WHITE & INDIGO; My love-hate relationship with America. She appears one night only, 8 pm, Tuesday April 18, at Open Space for Arts & Community.

“America is a very bad boyfriend; so why do I still love him?” If we are potentially witnessing the death of the US as we know it, Lady Rizo leads us to our own utopian island nation without walls, only velvet curtains. Her choice back up trio includes acclaimed cellist, guitarist and composer Yair Evnine, Rizo.

Cabaret royalty, comedienne and chanteuse Lady Rizo, won her first Grammy in 2010 on a duet with acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. She also sings and records with multi-platinum recording artist Moby. Come… experience the trademark titillating humor and soulful, soaring voice that has created a cult fan base around the world. Ticket available now, $18 advance/$20 at the door: http://ladyrizo.bpt.me/