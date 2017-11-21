OneNiteStand is gaining ground with more rocking tunes and incredible vocals by Terri Cole – and the good news is, they’re ready to show off the new polish! This band is ‘nothin’ but rock & blues with the emphasis on classic rock tunes as well as some originals sprinkled in there.

Terri’s voice certainly fits the bill of a powerful entertainer and vocalist! You’ll be saying “Oh yeah!” when you hear the band! Can Blues/rock be this much fun? It is for the players and it will be for you when you join this band of musicians who will be playing the Red Bike this Friday night!

OneNiteStand

Friday, December 1st, 8:30pm. The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. This is a free cover all-ages show ‘til 11pm, then 21+ after that.