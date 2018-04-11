News from Drama Dock:

Spring play, “All in the Timing” opens April 20 - Auditions set for Summer play, “Noises Off!”

“All in the Timing,” a critically-acclaimed series of six one-act plays by David Ives, deals with the paradoxes and absurdities of life. The show opens for a two-weekend run at The Bruce, Open Space for Arts and Community’s new black box theatre on Friday, April 20. Directed by Michael Barker, this collection of short plays is all about writing, language and word-play. Shows are 7:30 Fridays, April 20 and 27; 4 and 8 Saturdays, April 21 and 28; 7:30 Sundays, April 23 and 29. Tickets are available at Vashon Bookshop and Brown Paper Tickets.

The call is out for actors/performers for Drama Dock’s summer play, “Noises Off,” with auditions April 9, 11 and 12 at 7 pm in the band room at McMurray Middle School. Susan Hanson directs “Noises Off!” Most recently, she directed Drama Dock’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Chicago.” Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off!” written by English playwright Michael Frayn, presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. The show opens August 2 and plays the first two weekends in August at the Vashon High School Theatre. Performance dates are August 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12. A script is available for preview at Vashon Library.

A big challenge of “Noises Off!” is building the complex set that makes the door-slamming and other physical theatre escapades possible. We are looking for people who have some experience building to join the team that will create this set, starting in March. If you are interested please contact Gaye Detzer, detzerubicz@comcast.net .

