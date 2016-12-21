National Theatre Live’s Encore War Horse

For a limited time only, National Theatre Live’s Encore Series brings a selection of award-winning British theatre productions to the Vashon Theatre. National Theatre Live and the Vashon Theatre Present Stage to Screen.

Tickets General $20, Honored Citizen/Student/Child $18, Advance Group Sales $15



This collection of performances is filmed in front of a live theatre audience at various Broadway and London Performance houses. They are shot and recorded in high resolution giving the audience the best seats in the house!

Now Serving Beer and Wine at National Theatre shows, Doors open 30 before show start time.



War Horse

Thursday, December 29th 8:00pm

Friday, December 30th at 4:00pm

Running Time 190 Minutes.

Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international smash hit, capturing the imagination of millions of people around the world.

Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, War Horse takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France. Filled with stirring music and songs, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.