Debra Heesch and Vashon Theatre Presents MAKANA.

A protégé of the Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar legends, including the late master Uncle Sonny Chillingworth, Makana has dedicated his life to perpetuating as well as evolving the traditional Hawaiian art form of Slack Key or “Ki Ho’alu”. From this tradition Makana has spawned his own dynamic, high-octane style, coined “Slack Rock”: slack key infused with elements of bluegrass, rock, blues and a broad scope of cultural traditional music.

Makana’s playing has garnered praise from such guitar luminaries as Kirk Hammett (Metallica) & Pepe Romero (Spanish Flamenco Master). A contributor to two Grammy-nominated “Hawaiian Slack Key Kings” albums, Makana is considered one of the “greatest living players” (Esquire Magazine) who’s “instrumental brilliance bears comparison with the work of such groundbreaking acoustic guitarists as John Fahey and Michael Hedges” (Maui News).

Hailing from the isle of Oahu, Makana began singing when he was 7 years old, took up ‘ukulele at 9 and began learning the ancient art of slack key at 11. By 14, he was already performing professionally, and before long playing four nights a week. In addition to his own headlining tours, Makana has opened shows and toured with the likes of Joe Walsh, Sting, Santana, Elvis Costello, Paul Rodgers, Chris Isaak, Yes, No Doubt, Jason Mraz, and Jack Johnson, and in 2008 he was a runner-up in Guitar Player Magazine’s National “Guitar Superstar” Competition.

Tickets: http://www.vashontheatre.com/makana-live-in-concert/

MAKANA

OCTOBER 1st, 4PM

VASHON THEATRE