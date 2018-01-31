One great singer can make make you lean in and listen, but when two voices come together in an inspired pairing… that is truly special. Two voices, one song.

After the amazing success of the last five year’s events, Vashon Events is planning a show that will celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Valentines Day. We’re having it a little early this year to really get everyone in the mood for their special night with their loved ones. Once again, it will be at the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. This will be a Vashon Events benefit show.

The show will be called “Love Duets VI.”

The concept is simple – two people on stage singing a duet together in the theme of love. And in a true duet, both voices have equal importance in the song. The stage will be set for the evening and the instrumentation will be minimal. The focus is truly on the two voices. Around forty Island musicians will pair up for the evening… …a father or mother with their son or daughter, a couple in love, best friends, or simply with someone a musician has always wanted to sing with….the possibilities are endless…

We will rotate these duo’s through so there is a nice variety of music throughout the night. It’ll be one song for each duo and they can be covers or originals. Musicians can bring whatever instrumentation they need for the songs, but we ask that it’s very basic to make the transitions easier. No big bands, no drum kits….just two people, singing about love. It can be any combination of two people.

Proceeds from the event will support Vashon Events – Vashon Island’s community arts, culture, and charity events website.

Friday, February 9th, 8pm

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-ages ’til 11pm, 21+ after that

$10 Suggested Donation

Here’s the link to the sign-up sheet, it’s quick and easy – it will take you about 2 minutes…but it will help us out in a huge way, please fill it out and we’ll see you on February 9th. Set List will be determined on the order of when people signed up for the show. http://www.vashonevents.com/formusicians/

We think it’s going to be yet another one of those magical nights of music and can’t wait to see what unfolds!

Pete & Allison