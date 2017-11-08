Little Women Takes the Stage

Vashon Center for the Arts Arts Education Program will present Little Women from November 10-12 in the Katherine L. White Hall.

“We chose this particular play to do this fall to present several strong female characters and give students an opportunity to reflect on the progress women have made since the 1880s,” notes Wendy Finkleman, director for arts education at VCA.

This classic Louisa May Alcott story is a look back at American Civil War history for the cast and audience alike. Published in 1869, the semi-biographical novel focuses on the four March sisters—brassy, tomboy-like, aspiring writer Jo, romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth—and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. The VCA performance has a cast of 16 students, grades 6-12, and is directed by Marita Ericksen and Chris Dawson.

Ticketing Information

Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7 pm

Sunday, November 12 at 1 pm

Katherine L White Hall

VCA Members $10, General $14, Senior $12, Student $6



Tickets to all VCA performances and lectures can be purchased by calling the front desk in the Katherine L White Building at 206- 436-5131 during regular business hours Monday or through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday noon to 5 pm or online at www.vashoncenterforthearts.org