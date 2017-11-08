KVSH Third Birthday Bash Lip Sync Battle

Island officials, celebrities and rock star wannabes are polishing up their air guitars for VoV’s Third Annual KVSH Birthday Bash, Friday, November 10, at the Red Bike. It’s going to be a Lip Sync Battle hosted by Arlette Moody – Vashon’s version of Catherine Zeta-Jones – and starring the people you see or hear from regularly…in a whole new light. Tickets are available now at the Vashon Book Shop and Brownpapertickets.com

The celebration starts at 8PM with warm-up performances by VoV’s “The Voice”of Vashon winner, Gus Reeves and his family. Arlette Moody will set up the Lip Sync Battle with an act of her own. Then competing pairs of lip syncers will strut their stuff to one of their favorite tunes; and audience applause will choose the winner of each paired battle.

This is great fun a la Jimmy Fallon and The Spike Network’s Lip Sync Battle. Costumes and comedy are the only requirements. Lip syncers with maximum vamp will have the advantage as well as the most fun.

Some performers will appear by invitation from VoV’s party planners. Others are invited to sign-up by emailing lipsync@voiceofvashon.org.

This is your chance to jump onstage and perform that song you’ve been practicing in your car for years.