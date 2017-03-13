Karla Hill Benefit Concert

Come celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and our beautiful friend Karla Hill at The Red Bike! Enjoy music, food and AWESOME friends as we dance, celebrate and remember…

Born in the hallways of Vashon High School in the early 80’s Redline combines driving rock, power pop, and anything else they can get away with into an electric performance that is sure to thrill.

Featuring Doug Weaver on the drums, Jerry Lyon and Doug Spencer on guitar, and Bob McCormick on the bass, the homegrown members of Redline all have a personal link to the event being classmates and friends of Karla’s.

Special Guests include Johnny Reidt (of bathtub Gin and New American Shame fame), Eric and Melanie Griswold, and Dominick Wolczko.

And back by popular demand the island musical legends, Sinner & The Saints! Celebreate the luck of the Irish as they perform good ol’ time rock and roll hits gurenteed to get you on the dance floor!

It’s a Birthday Bash you won’t want to miss! Karla Hill was born March 17th 1965, and lost her battle to sarcoma September 28th 2007. She may have only lived 42 short years, but in that time left a lasting impression on each person she came in contact with. She lives on through our memories of her, and by coming together to laugh, love, and remember the time we had with a truly remarkable person.

While there is no cover for our celebration on March 17th, we will be collecting donations benefiting the Northwest Sarcoma Foundation. Our goal is to raise $1,500! If you would like to make a donation before the event please visit www.nwsarcoma.org

TEAM KARLA will continue to raise money in Karla’s memory until the annual Northwest Sarcoma Foundation, Dragonslayer Walk April 22nd .

Please join us March 17th to celebrate the life Karla Hill with laughter, love, and extraordinary local musicians!

This is an all-ages free cover show ’til 11pm and 21+ after that

For more information contact Katie Horner (206) 259-0444, katie@nwsarcoma.org