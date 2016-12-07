John Craigie Returns to Roasterie

If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time. It’s no wonder that Chuck Norris sends him fan mail, and Todd Snider brings him gifts on stage.

The vagabond troubadour has charmed audiences in all 50 states and throughout much of Europe, with a DIY spirit seldom seen these days. 075A0827While touring solo and with the likes of Todd Snider, the Shook Twins, Nicki Bluhm, and ALO, Craigie has taken the stage at festivals, sold out venues, intimate house concerts, center camp at Burning Man and even Gregory Alan Isakov’s farm. Although based in Portland, Craigie’s true home is on the road, and just like that he’s on to the next town, playing and singing and telling stories to everyone who wants to listen.

He’ll make you laugh and make you cry, all in the same song. With a fan-base that is more of a continually-expanding circle of friends, John Craigie’s true passion is connecting with people through shared experiences, stories, and song.

John Craigie with acoustic set by Loren Sinner and Emmett Sherman. December 16th - 8pm. Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie.

$15 tickets purchase at Vashon Book Shop or online at BrownPaperTickets.com. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the island’s community run radio station Voice of Vashon. Presented by Debra Heesch.