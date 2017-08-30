The hilliest, funnest bike ride in the Puget Sound!

Situated on beautiful Vashon Island, PASSPORT TO PAIN (or P2P) is an extraordinary cycling challenge that offers 3 levels of vertical climb -- the 80-mile Idiot ride with a climb of 10,000 vertical feet, the 50-mile Weasel ride (6,500 vertical ft.), or the 30-mile Weenie ride (3,400 vertical ft.). The 7th Annual P2P will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

What makes P2P different from other rides? Despite 10,000 vertical feet to climb, P2P organizers pride themselves on making the experience feel like the biggest party on wheels. A dedicated team of event staffers regale riders at each of the 18 checkpoints. Wearing outlandish costumes (this year’s theme is Wizard of Oz!) and providing comedic relief, they stand at the ready to collect clothing, stamp passports and provide refreshments. Whether riders complete the Idiot, the Weasel, or the Weenie, they can all count on a fun-filled party waiting for them at the finish line and an over-the-top pile of BBQ to devour before they call it a day.

“THIS WAS THE MOST AMAZINGLY ORGANIZED EVENT WHOSE CHALLENGE I’VE EVER ACCEPTED!!!!! I will certainly be back next year for more and attempt to recruit more idiots. Awesome ride, awesome people, awesome food and awesome support! You all totally rocked it today!!! I’ll be back.””

–2015 P2P rider

P2P was started by the Vashon Island Rowing Club (VIRC) to help raise funds for the club and have fun at the same time. VIRC is a non-profit organization that supports more than 100 island youth and adults each year by offering a competitive rowing program. VIRC juniors (ages 13-18) learn lifetime lessons in teamwork, self-discipline and fitness, and many have earned competitive college rowing scholarships. The VIRC program is year-round and the funds raised by P2P give VIRC the ability to offer financial aid to young rowers, purchase new equipment, and make improvements to our facility and our boats. At least one third of P2P sponsorship revenue is dedicated to Financial Aid scholarships for junior rowers.

In addition to its 10,000 vertical feet, P2P also gains a uniquely fun and outlandish flavor from its location – beautiful Vashon Island, just 20-minutes west of Seattle by ferry boat. Long populated by artists, small organic farmers, and those who seek a rural lifestyle close to the Seattle metropolis, Vashon adopted its slogan “Keep Vashon Weird” many years ago. P2P prides itself on creating a fun and wacky ride – checkpoint volunteers dress in costumes or decorate their checkpoint booths in themes. P2P is a ride for fun, not a race. Organizers do not keep times ‒ so there are only winners, no losers (a very Vashon tradition).

This year, P2Ps “Idiots,” “Weasels” and “Weenies” will gather at Jensen Point on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at approximately 7:30am for the chance to prove their endurance - or outright insanity - on this brutal Island-wide ride.

Online registration for PASSPORT TO PAIN is open at www.passport2pain.org. The registration fee is $100. All proceeds from P2P benefit the non-profit Vashon Island Rowing Club.

Event Details:

This is the 7th Annual P2P Island Ride (the event is not a race)

P2P will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017

P2P begins at Jensen Point on the Burton Loop at approx. 7:30 AM with staggered start times

Riders are given a passport to be stamped at each checkpoint

The longest ride option includes a climb of 10,000 vertical feet on the 80-mile course

There are three course options for all riding levels:

The Idiot – 10,000 vertical feet - 80 miles

The Weasel – 6,500 vertical feet - 50 miles

The Weenie – 3,400 vertical feet - 30 miles