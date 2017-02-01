Established in 1988 through the vision and generosity of Seattle philanthropist Nancy Nordhoff, Hedgebrook has achieved an international reputation as a retreat for a growing global community of women writers who have lived and worked in its cottages, generating thousands of novels, poems, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and works of non-fiction. From its rural, wooded, 48-acre campus on Whidbey Island, Hedgebrook offers writing residencies, master classes, and salons, as well as public programs. Hedgebrook alumnae and faculty include, among others, Gloria Steinem, Ruth Ozeki, Jane Hamilton, and Eve Ensler. Amy Wheeler, Hedgebrook’s dynamic executive director, and a surprise guest or two, will share this unique story and some of the work the place has inspired.

A&H 5-Talk Series.

Sunday, February 5, 7 pm

The Hedgebrook Story.

$95 General; $85 Senior; $75 VCA Member/Student

Individual Tickets

$20 General; $18 Senior; $16 VCA Member/Student

Tickets: VCA, The Heron’s Nest Gallery, VashonCenterfortheArts.org