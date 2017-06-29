Harbor School Recognizes Cornerstone Value Recipients for 2017

Head of School Mark McGough (far left) holds the Cornerstone Value Award for Integrity on behalf of recipient Claire Lynge (who was absent), along with (left to right) Kai McAlpin Godsey, Amelia Spence, Quinn Williams, Ivy Staczek and Nola Watson. (Photo by Linda Crayton)

Each year, Harbor School students award commendations to six of their peers, each of whom represent a particular Cornerstone Value so strongly as to be an example for all of us. The Cornerstone Values are a set of principles that provide guidance and lessons to all Harbor School students through their academic achievements and peer relationships. This year’s recipients are:

Ivy Staczek (5th grade) – Accountability, Nola Watson (5th grade) – Compassion, Claire Lynge (8th grade) – Integrity, Amelia Spence (7th grade) – Personal Best, Kai McAlpin Godsey (8th grade) – Respect, Quinn Williams (7th grade) – Responsibility