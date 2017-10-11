Harbor School Open House

Harbor School will hold an Open House on Saturday, October 21 from 12-2 PM for prospective students and their families. Harbor School is the only independent school on Vashon Island serving Kindergarten through 8th grade.

Open House Highlights: Head of School, Mark McGough, will present an academic overview and highlights of the school’s enrichment offerings such as art, service learning, travel study, and outdoor education. Classroom tours will be led by current families and staff. A question and answer period will be included and admission materials will be on hand for those wishing to enroll for the 2018-19 school year. Prospective parents and their children are encouraged to attend. Refreshments to be provided as well.

Enrollment applications are now available for 2018-19 admission to Carpe Diem Primary (grades K – 3) and Harbor School (grades 4 - 8). Applications will be available at the event or you may download admission forms on the school’s website (www.harborschool.org).