Gregg Curry CD Release Party

When Gregg Curry emigrated to the Northwest from Alabama he brought along a satchel of songs and southern charm to the safe confines of Vashon Island and found likeminded soul to form a new band Gregg Curry and Ragged Glory. The seven-piece ensemble deliver raw, energized roots rock, alt country and Americana.

Curry and Co. teamed up with acclaimed producer, engineer and musical guru Martin Feveyear to record their second full length album, The Last Train, set for release at this show.

The eleven-song collection reflects the breadth of Curry’s songwriting skills and showcases the many talents of Ragged Glory. Opening track ‘I’m Moving,” is a four on the floor rocker that features Curry’s long-time partner in crime guitarist Rick Dahms and hot harmonica from Michael J Nichols who recently joined the group along with new bass man Michael David Marcus and drummer Emory Miedema-Boyajian.

The mood downshifts to an easy alt country swing for the study of introspection ‘The Road To Regret,’ drawing comparisons to Gram Parsons, followed by the bluesy stomp of the title track ‘The Last Train.’ More of Curry’s influences are revealed on the rapid fire two beat ‘Free Ain’t Bad,’ when he poses the question “does Patsy Cline make you cry, do the Stones get you high.” The straight-ahead roots rocker ‘There’s Only You,’ is a rambling tale of righteous love, that rolls right into the CCR styled swamper ‘Fire Can’t be far Away,’

The sweetly waltzing ‘Bayou Moon,’ transports us to the French quarter with loving flair from soaring horns (Barry Cooper, trumpet & Dianne Krouse, clarinet) and Spanish guitar. Curry looks back at the heyday of his heroes who are now aging rockers who deserve respect on “A Long Way From The Whiskey.’ Rebekah Kuzma joins Curry for the political lament ‘Birds & Stones,’ a song Curry describes as one he “was tired of not having recorded, because the world needs it.” The acoustic duet comes straight from the Pete Segar playbook with a direct message about the folly of foolish man.

Curry then draws from his own life journey and the landscapes he has traveled and the lessons learned on the road on the expansive ‘Long Way To Here.’ The album ends by going to ‘Infinity,’ for the final rocking track, a six-minute southern rock jam inspired by the many outlaws who picked up a guitar and blazed a trail for Ragged Glory. (Thanks to Rick J Bowen for this article)

The band (Curry and Rick Dahms on guitars and vocals, Michael Marcus on bass and vocals, Michael J. Nichols on harmonica, and Sarah Howard, Don Farwell and Rebekah Bevilacqua on guest background vocals, Emory Miedema-Boyajian on drums and vocals) has evolved a sound around Curry’s original songs that is their own – a sort of rock ‘n roll tent revival/minstrel show blending the sacred and the profane and the in-between into delectable musical stew, new and familiar at once. The lyrics will make you pause, the music will tempt you to dance and chances are you’ll grin like you do when you hear a song that you want to turn up.

Friday, Oct 27th, 8:30pm

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

Admisson: $10 or $15 with CD

All-ages ’til 11pm, 21+ after that. This will be the CD Release Party for the band’s new CD entitled “The Last Train”)! For more info, check out http://www.greggcurry.com/