Frog Holler Community Forest Dedication

King County Parks is hosting a public dedication ceremony and volunteer work party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Vashon Island’s newest community forest – Frog Holler Forest.

The 60-acre forest is part of a long term partnership effort with the Vashon Land Trust to protect more than 500 acres of forest on the south end of Vashon Island.

Frog Holler Forest was acquired in December 2016 with funding from the Washington State Department of Ecology, Conservation Futures funding, and the King County Parks, Trails and Open Space Replacement Levy.

Frog Holler is a neighborhood along Wax Orchard Road known for the chorus of tree frogs in the area. The previous owners enrolled the forest in the American Tree Farm system and allowed local Frog Holler neighbors to use the network of trails through the forest.

The site features a five-acre pasture that has been grazed by sheep, goats and horses over the years.

The April 1 event will introduce visitors to trails within Frog Holler Forest, with help from local resident and forest ambassador Marie Bradley, who has been riding and maintaining trails there for many years.

King County and Land Trust representatives will be on hand to distribute trail maps and discuss long term stewardship goals for the site. Visitors should dress appropriately.

Celebration attendees who are interested in volunteering can help start restoration of the site by removing scotch broom from the pasture. This invasive plant can severely impact forest seedling establishment.

The forest is located one-half mile south of Bates Road on the east side of Wax Orchard Road. For information contact David Kimmett at 206-477-4573 and david.kimmett@kingcounty.gov.