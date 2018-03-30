Founding conductor to join the Chorale for its upcoming concerts

When the Vashon Island Chorale presents its “Legacy” concerts on April 21 & 22, Kendall Campbell Davis will be singing in the soprano section. Davis, who now lives in Arizona, was the conductor of the group when it began as “Island Singers” in 1989. She will also take the podium to direct the singers for one number at the concerts in the Kay White Theater at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Says Davis, “It means a great deal to me to sing with the Vashon Island Chorale again. I have always been amazed and humbled by the support that the Island gave me when I lived here and how incredibly supportive the community is of its resident artists.”

Tickets for the concerts are available online at vashoncenterforthearts.org or at the tickets desk in the VCA lobby.