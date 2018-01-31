Vashon Events is pleased to announce a new partnership with Vashon Center for the Arts to showcase local bands at the Katherine L. White Theater on First Fridays, beginning on February 2nd. In coordination with the First Friday Gallery Cruise, the concerts will tie into the theme in the VCA gallery and create a fun conclusion for First Friday activities through musical performance. The concerts will run from 8:30 to 10pm and were made possible by a generous gift from John L. Scott – Vashon, sponsor of the First Friday Local Music Series.

We are thrilled that our local bands will now have increased access to use of the Katherine L. While theater through this series that will feature local bands and musicians only. Typically, either a band will perform or three solo musicians will perform in the round. The musicians who perform will be chosen based on the theme of the art opening in the gallery. In this way, the First Friday arts theme will be extended into the art of music performance as well.

For the First Friday performance on February 2nd, two local couples will perform original songs and cover tunes.

From 8:30pm to 9:15pm will be Camille and Gus Reeves aka Cherrywood Station.

Cherrywood Station is a husband-and-wife folk duo whose soulful harmonies revive great tunes from America’s past with a touch of original magic. Gus and Camille Reeves, both prolific songwriters, feel a responsibility in carrying the torch of this musical legacy, but not without their own contribution! Whether singing original love songs, traditional gospel, or acoustic covers from the Motown era, their string, keys and voices will take you on a heartfelt journey through American music.

Then from 9:15pm to 10:00pm another husband-and-wife duo will perform - Kat Eggleston and John Dally.

Kat’s incomparable music has dazzled audiences around the world, from intimate clubs to concert halls and festivals. Her original songs have won worldwide acclaim for their lyrical and emotional truth, while her powerful yet gently beautiful voice showcases material ranging from contemporary songs to the traditions of Great Britain and America with equal grace. Kat’s passionate, sometimes humorous lyrics create images of great conflict with arresting realism. She is a startlingly strong fingerstyle guitarist, often intertwining her songs with Celtic dance tunes arranged for the guitar.

John Dally is a composer and researcher of traditional music, playing it all on Scottish Highland, Lowland and Northumbrian pipes, whistles, and accordion. Together they have a wide repertoire of tunes and songs from the British Isles and America. Kat and John will present original and traditional music. Spontaneity is the hallmark of their performance, but listeners can always count on an evening to remember, one that will leave them deeply moved, smiling, perhaps even changed forever.

Friday, February 2nd, 8:30pm - 10:00pm

Vashon Center for the Arts

First Friday music series