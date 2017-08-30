Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route reduced to two-boat schedule starting, Thursday Aug. 31

During a scheduled inspection early this morning, Washington State Ferries maintenance crews on the Hyak discovered a problem with a vessel service generator, which provides electricity to the boat. Based on the inspection, crews decided to replace the generator immediately.

With replacement work expected to take up to two weeks and no spare vessel readily available, there will be reduced service and a series of ferry moves to balance service needs across the system.

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will go from three to a two-boat schedule starting Thursday, Aug. 31. Following nearly a month of one-boat service, the Port Townsend/Coupeville route will return to a two-boat schedule in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Ferry moves and route changes

Starting Thursday, Aug. 31, ferry customers will see the following vessel changes:

Kitsap to move from Mukilteo/Clinton to replace Hyak on Anacortes/San Juan Islands (capacity decrease of 20 vehicles).

Kittitas to replace Kitsap on Mukilteo/Clinton (no capacity change).

Chetzemoka to move from Point Defiance/Tahlequah to restore two-boat service on Port Townsend/Coupeville route by Thursday afternoon.

Sealth to move from Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth to replace Chetzemoka on Point Defiance/Tahlequah (capacity increase of 26 vehicles).

Move will result in Thursday morning delays on the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route.