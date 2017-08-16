Engles Auto Show

The annual Engles car show will take place Sunday August 20 from 10am to 4pm. For over 12 years the show has drawn Cars, Trucks, Tractors Motorcycles and Boats. Come see what the Islanders and friends have to show. Open to all makes and models.

Food by the Bounty Club - High School Boosters. Music provided The Doily Brothers Rock & Roll Band.

To see photos of last years car show visit www.finchhaven.com/Vashon/Engels_Car_Show_2016/index.html

John just got his Strawberry Festival photos up so a visit to his website is well worth it www.finchhaven.com