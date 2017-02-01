In the first half of the twentieth century, English composers wrote some of the most richly beloved masterworks in choral history. Centerpieces including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s gentle, Shakespearean Serenade to Music, composed for sixteen soloists, and the dramatic and incredibly demanding Mater ora filium of Arnold Bax.

The five spirituals that Michael Tippett extracted from his wartime oratorio A Child of Our Time include soft lament and vigorous acclamation, and his friend Benjamin Britten contributes contemplative spirituality in Hymn to Saint Cecilia. The pastoralism of Frederick Delius, subtlety of William H. Harris, and depth of William Walton round out the concert.

Benjamin Britten: Hymn to Saint Cecilia

Frederick Delius: On Craig Ddu

Michael Tippett: Five Spirituals, from A Child of Our Time

William H. Harris: Faire is the heaven

William Walton: Where does the uttered Music go?

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music

Arnold Bax: Mater ora filium

Emerald Ensemble’s Serenade to Music

Friday, February 10, 7:30 pm

Katherine L White Hall, VCA

Tickets: $20 VCA Member / Student, $23 Senior, $25 General

VCA, Heron’s Nest Gallery, VashonCenterfortheArts.org