Embrace your Body! “This body of mine is not an ornament, it’s a vehicle.”

Woman’s Way Red Lodge brings the documentary film “Embrace” to the Vashon Theatre, Tuesday, January 17th at 6 pm, followed by a post-film discussion.

Body image activist Taryn Brumfitt wrote, produced and directed “Embrace” after an unconventional ‘before and after’ photo she posted in 2013 was seen over 100 million times and sparked an international media frenzy. But it wasn’t the type of transformation you’d probably expect: Her before photo shows off her fit physique on stage in a figure competition, while her after shot shows her body once it evolved back to its natural shape. According to our media/cultural standard, Taryn had achieved a “(near) perfect” body—and found that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

“Embrace” is told from her point of view as she traverses the globe talking to experts, women in the street and well-known personalities about the alarming rates of body image issues that are seen in people of all body types.

Taryn’s work and her story are at Body Image Movement. She writes,

“A negative perception of our own body is both destructive and unhealthy and can result in a damaged sense of self or poor self esteem. So the message here is – accept your body.

“I am a regular every day mum of three children who has the energy of a rocket and more optimism than I know what to do with. Life is bloody brilliant and I want you to feel the same. I truly love women, I believe we have many remarkable qualities but sadly we are often anchored down by negative thoughts that ‘sideline’ us from being all that we can be… until now!

“Throughout my body image journey I’ve been asked a lot of questions. How did you learn to love your body? Why is body image an issue today? Why do I feel this way? How do I change the way I feel so I can love my body?”

“Embrace” uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future. Join Red Lodge for a respectful and much-needed conversation about what we can do to embrace body diversity, love our bodies and to prioritize true health and well-being.

Admission is by donation, with no one turned away for lack of funds. The screening is made possible because of generous support by the Vashon Theatre and Island Green Tech. For questions, contact Amy, amy@wwrl.org.