An Easter Dinner

It will be a small family gathering that assembles at our house this Easter. The Oregon group of five is preoccupied with waiting for the newest member to be born, due the day after Easter, but not expected to have to wait quite that long.

The traditional centerpiece of the Easter dinner is a leg of lamb cooked on a rack poised over a pan of sliced raw potatoes. Drippings from the lamb wonderfully flavor the potatoes. a la Potatoes Anna, which would be saturated with butter instead of lamb drippings.

Weeping Lamb with Potatoes

8 servings

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Approximately 5 lb. leg of lamb

1 or 2 sliced garlic cloves

Dried oregano, crumbled

2 lemons

Scrubbed potatoes, sliced

Lamb legs are usually covered with a white membrane, the “fell”. Remove that if the butcher has not already done so. With a sharp knife make small slits in several meaty places on the lamb leg. Stick a garlic slice well down in each slit.

Grease your roasting pan. Line the bottom of it with two layers of sliced potatoes. Place the lamb leg, meatiest side up, in a v-shaped rack over the potatoes. Leave the pan uncovered.

Place the roasting pan with all its contents in the center of the lowest rack of your hot oven . Promptly reduce the heat to 325 degrees. Roast it 30 minutes per pound of lamb leg, until the internal temperature reaches 175 to 180 degrees for well done meat, or 160 to 165 degrees for medium-well done.

The potatoes will come out wonderfully flavored, like Potatoes Anna but drenched with lamb flavor instead of butter.

Steamed Asparagus

6 to 8 servings

2 pounds asparagus

Wyler’s chicken crumbles

Water

Wash the asparagus spears and bend each until the tough ends break off. Make a rack by laying the broken off ends side by side in a fairly deep skillet. Top the rack with a layer of the spears. Sprinkle with with the salty chicken crumbles. Lay another layer of spears crosswise atop the first. Continue until all the spears are in the pan. Pour in enough water to come halfway up the first layer of asparagus spears.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover. Cook about 10 minutes, until the asparagus is at the crisp-tender stage you like best. Serve warm.