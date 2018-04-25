Civic Rep Announces Residency at Open Space

Civic Rep, a new addition to the Vashon Island theatre scene, will produce a season of work written by Tennessee Williams in residence at Open Space for Arts & Community. Civic Rep has two prior productions of Tennessee Williams’ plays under their belt: The Two Character Play and A Streetcar Named Desire at Seattle’s New City Theatre.

Elaborating on the decision to produce more work by Williams, Civic Rep Co-Artistic Director L. Zane Jones says, “We value the artistic opportunity for depth and dimension that evolves when working with one writer. Additionally, we find the beauty and complexity of Williams’ work to be challenging and immensely satisfying.”

Civic Rep’s first production at Open Space, Something Unspoken and Other One Act Plays by Tennessee Williams, will be staged in November 2018. “Williams was incredibly prolific and throughout his career wrote tons of short plays, many of which are experimental in theme and style,” states Jones. “In spite of his commercial success, Tennessee became an outsider - he struggled to be valued and respected as he and his work continued to evolve. As a way to honor his artistic courage and tenacity, we wanted to put together an evening of some of his most inventive and lesser-known pieces. Each play will be intimately staged and will provide an immersive experience for our audience at the newly renovated Open Space.”

Open Space for Arts and Community’s Executive Director Amanda Westbrooke says of the new residency, “As we watched the Open Space renovation unfold, we envisioned different forms of art and expression. One image that kept coming to mind was a resident theatre company. Civic Rep had the vision, passion, bandwidth and theatrical chops we look for in a resident theatre company. One of my favorite sentences in the O Space mission statement is: ‘We co-create extraordinary artistic, community building experiences that enrich and inspire all involved.’ This is the essence of the partnership between Open Space and Civic Rep. The opportunity to learn, showcase skills and talents in one place led by a dedicated theatre company reflects beautifully in the last sentence of our purpose... ‘We are led by artists in service to our community.’ I cannot wait for Civic Rep’s season of offerings to start.”

In May 2019, Civic Rep mounts Williams’ full-length play, The Night of the Iguana, featuring Darragh Kennan and Robin Jones in leading roles. The production will be directed by L. Zane Jones. Considered by most to be Williams’ last critical and commercial success, the 1961 play centers around the story of an unlikely meeting between two kindred souls. The New York Times called Iguana “…Tennessee Williams at the top of his form.”

Something Unspoken and Other One Act Plays by Tennessee Williams –November 1-4 and 9-11, 2018

The Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams – May 9-12 and 16-19, 2019

At Open Space – 18870 103rd Ave.

Civic Rep is dedicated to the art of theatre. We are committed to the craft and practice of compelling and intimate storytelling as a means to cultivate empathy, gain insight into our shared humanity and form deeper bonds with our community. We envision making vital work that will contribute to the cultural life of our community – work that is accessible, relevant and engaging for all involved.

Civic Rep was founded in 2015 by Thea Cooper, Angie Harrison, L. Zane Jones, Robin Jones and Sam Read. New ensemble members include: Michael Barker, Jeanne Dougherty, Tea Lee and Charlotte Tiencken.

Past productions include A Streetcar Named Desire and The Two-Character Play by Tennessee Williams (both produced at New City Theatre in 2015) and Caroline Bird’s adaptation of The Trojan Women, (produced at The Slate Theatre in 2017).

Find out more at: CivicRep.org

