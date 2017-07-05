Cherrywood Station is Gus and Camille Reeves. The duo met in Portland, OR, and, after singing gospel tunes together a cappella the first night they met, they never stopped collaborating.

Both Gus and Camille are prolific songwriters who carry the torch of American music by performing classic and original numbers with the acoustic sounds of soul, country, blues, and folk.

Their first E.P., Soup Can Telephone, is now finally available and includes five original tracks.

Friday, July 7th, 8pm

Cherrywood Station

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!